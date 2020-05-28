Davido’s ‘Fall’ certified gold in the US and Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido’s hit single “Fall” has been certified gold in the USA and Canada.

As of May 27 2020, ‘Fall’ has sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the US respectively.

Davido took to his Twitter handle @davido to share the feat with his fans. In an Instagram post, he shared a screenshot of an email from Sony Music letting him know his song ‘Fall’ has been certified Gold. Davido in his post noted that he had made a prediction earlier about the song.

‘Fall’ was released in 2017 as the second song from Davido’s second studio album, “A Good Time”. The track has become the most-streamed video in Africa with 168 Million views on Youtube and now aims to take its place among the best in the world music charts. The song was also released after Davido bought himself out of his first deal with a foreign record deal and came back to Nigeria.

Billboard Digital Songs Chart and Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs in 2019 the aforementioned charts. Aside from that, ‘Fall’ has been certified platinum in South Africa. As of March 27, 2020, ‘Fall’ is also the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube. The song is now 200,000 copies of being a platinum selling single in the US.

