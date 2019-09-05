Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma

  1. Home
Super star Davido has shared plans to officially tie the knot with his long time girlfriend, Chioma Rowlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-year-old singer had just concluded an introduction ceremony with his would be wife’s family on Monday.

On photos he shared on his social media handles, the celebrity said 2020 was the anticipated year for the big events, calling on friends and family to get ready.

He confirmed all pictures and information shared online recently in an interview with Beat FM, saying 2020 is the year for sure.

“We have not started all that plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”, the singer said.

Meanwhile, he has also addressed rumours that his bride to be was pregnant asking Nigerians to be patient.

“Wait and see now,” he said.

Despite all attempts on him to confirm or debunk the rumors, an excited Davido explained.
This one is special”. (NAN)

