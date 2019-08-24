Davido performs alongside 50 Cent at Madison Square Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

Performing back to back hits at the prestigious Madison Square Garden, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has unchecked one major accomplishment from his to-do list.

Davido broke into the music scene in 2011 with his monster single, “Back When” featuring another Nigerian artiste, Naeto C. He has rapidly become one of the most sort-after Afrobeats musicians globally.

Performing to a mixed audience of potentially thousands of people at the Season 6 premiere of American TV series, “Power”, Davido was invited on stage by actor, producer, and rapper, Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson.

This was a dream come true for the artist who just five months ago expressed his desire to perform at the popular arena known to host high-profile events than any other event venue in New York City.

Excited at this major music achievement, Davido shared an excerpt of his performance with 50 Cent on his Instagram page with the quote; “Dreams do come true for real”

Davido has experienced a meteoric rise in the music industry since 2011. His chat topping singles, “If” and “Fall” introduced him to the global market. Till date, his single “Fall” remains the longest-charting Nigerian song. It rose to #29 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop tally.

After setting an enviable record as the first Afrobeats artist to sell-out the prestigious O2 Arena in London, Davido is gearing up for another groundbreaking concert at the Madison Square Garden in February 2020.

He was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerians on the platform.

His recent collaboration with Chris Brown, ‘Blow My Mind’ has over 10 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks.

