  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido drops second song with Chris Brown Oct. 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Davido drops second song with Chris Brown Oct. 1

By . Published Date

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a, Davido has announced dropping a new song with American rhythm-and-blues (R&B) singer and actor Christopher Brown, a.k.a, Chris Brown next week.

The music star announced the release of his second song with Chris Brown on Sept. 26 to be produced by kiddominant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music star made this announcement via his twitter handle @iam_Davido

“New @ChrisBrown x OBO next week!!!! KIDDO KIDDO @KIDDOMINANT!!” he tweeted

The song would however be the second major song collaboration between Davido and Chris Brown.

NAN reports that since the ‘Blow My Mind’ song collaboration, which has over 21 million views on YouTube, produced by Shizzi and co-written by Wurld, both singers have been a team.

NAN reports that Davido has been on the IndiGOAT tour with Chris Brown.

Few days ago, Davido was in Washington, District of Columbia, US with Chris Brown on additional IndiGOAT Tour.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.