David releases ‘A Good Time’ album, features Naira Marley, Zlatan, Dremo, Summer Walker, Peruzzi, others

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke (a.k.a. Davido), on Friday released a new studio album titled: ‘A Good Time’ which has since gone viral, trending on Twitter for about 12 hours since its announcement.

The album, which followed his debut album Omo Baba Olowo (2012) and Son of Mercy (2016), featured other leading Nigerian music sensations including Naira Marley, Zlatan, Peruzzi, and Dremo, among others.

Released through Davido Music Worldwide, RCA Records and Sony Music, ‘A Good Time’ consists of seventeen soul-buzzing tracks, including his previously released hit records ‘If’, ‘Fall‘ and ‘Blow My Mind‘.

Commenting on the album, Davido said:

“It’s been 7 years since I last dropped a complete body of work. A LONG TIME.

“Since my first album you’ve been with me and watched me develop, grow. Progress, regress, and progress again. A TURBULENT TIME. Since then I’ve lost too many loved ones. HARD TIMES.

“But I have also gained 3 beautiful littles ones. A BLESSED TIME. To crown it, I found the love of my life. A BLISSFUL TIME. I’m grateful for all of this.

“I’m grateful to have been through this journey with all your support. And I’m grateful to be able to share this project which signifies the point of my life I am at right now. What I’m currently having.

“What you should always make sure you have no matter what you are going through. ‘A GOOD TIME!!”’

ALBUM briefs

Overview of Davido’s new music album – A Good Time (Album)



Artist: Davido

Album Title: A Good Time

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, afro-swing, dancehall, afro-dance

Date of Release: November 22, 2019.

Producers: Shizzi, Vstix, Kiddominant, Rexxie.

Length: 17 Tracks, One Hour

Features: 9 – Peruzzi, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Wurld, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Summer Walker, Yonda.

In a post announcing the arrival of the album on his Instagram page, Davido added: “There’s no time like the present and it’s A Good Time to be alive, to be a PROUD AFRICAN and to fight for the freedom of one another – in unity.

“This is my album cover art and it reflects the culmination of my 7 year journey in audio/visual form, I present to you. ‘A Good Time.'”

