David Mark dissatisfied with Super Eagles outing in Egypt

A Former Senate President, David Mark has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Super Eagles in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three time African champions lost their last group match 0-2 on Sunday to AFCON debut Madagascar.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded President Buhari Golf Tournament at the IBB Golf Course, Senator Mark said the Super Eagles have all it takes to put up better performance.

“I want Super Eagles to win the Nations Cup but I don’t think they have played optimally so far. That’s my own feeling but they can do better.

“Our victories have not been convincing enough. The three points is important but we should show class. We are nearly 200m Nigerians and we can get 11 players who can show ‘Don’t play with us’.

“Our games should be beyond three points. Nigerian players are in the field and the whole world watching must know how classy we are,” he said.

He also advised the technical crew to change their tactics which have failed to bring about the desired results.

“First of all, our coaches must change tactics. Our passes are long and inaccurate which drops by 5%. We give away the ball so easily.

“Look at the Brazilians when they play. If you play well and you lose, we will understand. But if you don’t play well, people will say go and watch them but if you get heart attack, don’t blame me,” he noted.

