David Lyon wins Bayelsa APC primary

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Chief David Lyon has been declared the winner of the Bayelsa state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries held on Wednesday in Yenagoa.
Lyon, who polled a total of 42,138 to win his closet rival, Mrs Diseye Nsirim, who scored 1,533 votes in a direct primary conducted in the 105 wards of the state.
Other aspirants, including Senator Heineken Lokpobiri scored 571 votes; Preye Aganaba had 354 votes, and Prince Amgbare scored 633 votes, while Engr Prof. Maureen Etebu scored 564 votes.
The Chief Coalition Officer for the party primary, Senator Dangana Emmanuel, who announced the result in Yenagoa, the state capital.
He said the party stakeholders and national working committee agreed on a direct mode of primary.
The chairman of the party’s electoral committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai-Mala Buni, described the process as peaceful.

