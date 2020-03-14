David Ebuka: I’m sad injury has ruined my season with Kano Pillars

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Pillars young striker, David Ebuka is an unhappy man because he has been kept out of action by a nagging hamstring injury. The former captain of the University of Agriculture Makurdi, UAM Tillers, football team who is in his second season with Pillars spoke to Trust Sports on his injury woes and future plans.

How would you describe your season with Kano Pillars football club?

I am disappointed with what has become of my season. I am nursing a hamstring injury which has kept me out of the season. After my first season in the league, I planned to make a name in the ongoing season but as the saying goes, man proposes, God, disposes. However, I thank God that in the four matches I played for Pillars this season, I was able to score a goal.

Would you say you are effectively out of the ongoing season?

Well, my club gave me one month for medical attention but I am thinking of extending it to the end of the season. I want to treat myself very well so that when I come back, I won’t go back again. It may interest you to know that I rushed back twice but ended up disappointed. So as we speak, I am in Makurdi receiving treatment. So with the approval of my club, I won’t want to take any further part in the ongoing season.

Don’t you think your club will miss you?

I have no option than to take this decision. The management of my club is aware of my commitment, so they understand what I am passing through. Injuries like this are not toyed with. I have to treat it very well. Moreover, there are other quality strikers in Pillars who are doing excellently well. Of course, I would have loved to be around to make my contributions but for now, this is the best decision for me.

Often times, players in the league accuse their management of abandoning them when they were injured. Are you suffering the same fate?

Not at all. Pillars management is different. They don’t abandon their players. It was my decision to travel to Makurdi where my family is based so that I can access family care. The management is constantly in touch with me to know how I am doing.

How happy are you with your team’s turn-around performance in the ongoing season?

I am happy because we started so badly but that is in the past now. We have almost recovered some of the points we lost at home in our trying moment. Even when we were not winning, I knew that it won’t last forever. The moment we got that first away draw against Plateau United, I knew that we would move up the table and that is exactly what has happened. We no longer have relegation worries.

Do you see Pillars winning the league title?

We may not be among the title contenders at the moment but with God all things are possible. I won’t be surprised if we win the league title. As a matter of fact, Pillars hardly end the season outside top three. I don’t expect this season to be different. I know that the players are committed and they will continue to grind out the results that we need.

Asides Kano Pillars, which other club are you tipping for the title?

It is only proper to say Plateau United who are the current leaders. However, they are being followed closely by Rivers United and Lobi Stars of Makurdi. While Plateau United are leading with 43 points, Rivers United are on 42 points. It is only a point that is separating the two clubs. So it is a close race. However, like I said earlier, even clubs that are behind the top three still have a chance of winning the title.

Which club has impressed you the most this season?

I will say Plateau United. They are playing fantastic football. There are top quality players in the team so I am not surprised by their performance. Their coach is also highly experienced so he knows exactly what he wants to achieve with the club. He struggled with the team in his first season but they appear to have found their rhythm.

You must be shocked by the news about the Nasarawa United player who collapsed and died while playing against Katsina United…

To say I was shocked by the news of his death is an understatement. I couldn’t believe the sad news. I played against him last season in Lafia. He was a good defender who was dedicated to his job. Well, we can’t question God. All I can say is to wish him eternal rest.

How satisfied are you with medical facilities in NPFL clubs?

There are 20 clubs in the NPFL with different medical facilities so I will speak about my club only. In Pillars, we don’t have any problem. Players are usually tested very well before they are signed. Anytime a new player is to join the club, he is taken to Nasarawa Hospital where he is thoroughly examined. Pillars don’t joke with the health and welfare of their players.

What is your assessment of officiating in the NPFL?

To be honest with you, we are having the best season in the NPFL in terms of officiating. We have never had it as good as this. I want to give kudos to the referees and the LMC who ensure only the best among the referees handle matches in the NPFL. This is not to say there are no human errors popping up here and there.

If you were not playing for Kano Pillars which other club in the NPFL would you like to join?

Honestly, I am not thinking of playing for another club in the NPFL. My target is to play professional football abroad. Therefore, I don’t want to spend so many seasons in the domestic league.

What is your dream club in Europe?

My ideal club in Europe is Juventus. I like their style of play. Although people talk about the physicality of Serie A, I don’t have any problem with that. If I have the opportunity to play there, I believe I will cope.

Who is your role model?

When I was growing up, I admired Gambo Mohammed and Mfon Udoh. I was lucky to play with Gambo in Pillars before he left to join Katsina United at the beginning of this season. Gambo is a born leader. I admire him a lot.

Who is your best player in the Super Eagles?

My best player in the Super Eagles is Victor Osimhen, the young striker with a very big heart. He is fearless and deadly in front of goal. I am happy that the coach of the Super Eagles is giving the youngsters the opportunity to prove their mettle in the senior national team.

