Daura Residents laud govt over transport varsity

Residents of Daura emirate have applauded the siting of the University of Transportation in their domain, describing it as a welcome development that will not only advance the growth of the area but the country at large.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, who spoke through the Galadiman Daura, Ahmad Ahmad, said “this university we got is from God and we wish to thank our elders for making it possible’’.

He also commended the president for the gesture, adding, “this is an opportunity that will enable our youths to be better educated.

“Our appreciation is to God for making it possible, the Emir of Daura and governor who played vital roles in the actualisation of the project”.

A resident, Nasir Yahaya Daura said “this is an unforgettable day in the history of the emirate and the state at large, because we have gotten this. The president has done all he can for us’’.

For Abu Aminu, the university will provide opportunity for residents to acquire higher education.

Bishir Hassan also said, “this is a huge development as the importance of education cannot be overemphasised’’.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Daura, said the establishment of the University of Transportation is part of the on-going efforts of the federal government towards the promotion and development of local capacity through technology acquisition in rail transport sub sector.

