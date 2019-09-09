Daura LG repairs 26 boreholes with N4.1m

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daura Local Government Area of Katsina state said it spent N4.1million to repair 26 boreholes in 11 Wards in the council to boost water supply.

Alhaji Hamisu Nuhu, the Supervisory Councilor in charge of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WATSAN) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

Nuhu said the council replaced the damaged boreholes’ accessories, including riser pipes, connecting rods, tanks and cylinders to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the affected wards.

He said the project under the first phase of “Water for All Project’’ was executed through direct labour in order to minimise cost and was completed in less than one month.

Nuhu assured that other communities would benefit from the project in the second phase, which was due to commence soon, stressing that names of such communities had been compiled.

He called on benefiting communities to monitor and supervise operation of the water facilities through local water users committee already put in place. (NAN)

