Breaking News
Boko Haram: 657 Borno corps members seek redeployment
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Daura LG repairs 26 boreholes with N4.1m
ADVERTISEMENT

Daura LG repairs 26 boreholes with N4.1m

By . Published Date

The Daura Local Government Area of Katsina state said it spent N4.1million to repair 26 boreholes in 11 Wards in the council to boost water supply.

Alhaji Hamisu Nuhu, the Supervisory Councilor in charge of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WATSAN) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuhu said the council replaced the damaged boreholes’ accessories, including riser pipes, connecting rods, tanks and cylinders to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the affected wards.

He said the project under the first phase of “Water for All Project’’ was executed through direct labour in order to minimise cost and was completed in less than one month.

Nuhu assured that other communities would benefit from the project in the second phase, which was due to commence soon, stressing that names of such communities had been compiled.

He called on benefiting communities to monitor and supervise operation of the water facilities through local water users committee already put in place. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.