Daura leaders to Buhari: We enjoy 24hrs power supply only when you’re around

Community leaders in the five local government areas under Daura emirate yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that they enjoy 24 hours power supply only when he is in town.

The president hosted leaders of various communities from five LGs, as part of Eid El-Kabir celebration.

One of the community leaders, Mohammed Saleh, said “Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24 hours power supply. But if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable.”

He commended the president for signing a bill to establish a Federal Polytechnic in Daura, after they had complained that the area needed a tertiary institution to encourage the youth to pursue higher education.

He also lamented how unemployment was fueling car theft and other vices in their area.

Another leader of the community, Yusuf Bello Mai’ Aduwa, thanked Nigerians for giving the President a second mandate to lead the country for another four years, stressing that he will not let the country down.

In her remarks, Hajiya Talatu Nasir, a Permanent Secretary with the Ministry of Information, said President Buhari’s government had empowered many women, with many already owning businesses like poultry and livestock farms.

I’ll fight for the poor -Buhari

Responding, President Buhari said he will use his second term in office to improve the lives of Nigerians by paying close attention to the poor and those on the lower rungs of society.

He said he is convinced that majority of Nigerians understand who he is and his mission, on account of which they returned him for a second term in office with larger margin of votes than 2015.

“Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor,” he said.

He emphasized the important place of agriculture under his administration, promising to appoint a minister who is knowledgeable and will know how to promote interest and investment in the sector.

The Daura community offered special prayers for the President, urging him to pursue the vision for a better Nigeria with the fear of God, courage to stand by the truth always, and mindful of the needs of the poor and underprivileged.

