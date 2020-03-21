Daura in special prayers over Covid-19, shuts Islamiyah, qur’anic schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Daura emirate council has held special prayers over Covid-19 pandemic and ordered for all Islamiya and qur’anic schools in the emirate closed.

Islamiyas are islamic schools that teach using various religious books while qur’anic schools teach only the Qur’an.

Hundreds of muslim faithful within and outside the emirate attended the prayers organised by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk.

Faruk said seeking God’s intervention and strictly adhering to safe health practices as enjoined by experts are the way out.

He said the closures became necessary following the emergence of coronavirus in the in Nigeria and other countries in the world and called on Islamic scholars to embark on special prayers to address of the scourge.

“We should see it as a test from God Almighty. God has sent this coronavirus that has overpowered the capacity of the world. The world has turned to a global village in which products can be bought today from the mostly affected countries and be delivered tomorrow in Daura,” he said

“I will urge us all to observe simple hygiene and maintain clean environment. We should also abide with all the guidelines and regulations put in place by the authorities to checkmate the disease. May Almighty Allah continues to protect us against deadly diseases,” he added

Chief Imam of ‘ Yar kasuwa Juma’at mosque in Daura, Aminu Ahmad said the emergence coronavirus is a sign of warning from Almighty Allah to the people saying that the closure of borders, schools, and other public gathering is in line with the Teachings of Islam.

