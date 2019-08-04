Daura agog as its prince returns after kidnap

ADVERTISEMENT

It was pomp as the Magajin Garin Daura in Katsina State returned to his hometown after two months of his abduction.

Last Wednesday, the ancient city of Daura in Katsina State was thrown into jubilation as its prince, a district head and Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, returned home after his kidnap and subsequent rescue by security agents. He returned to a rousing reception.

Uba is a retired Customs officer who is married to the niece of President Muhammadu Buhari. His daughter is also married to the president’s ADC.

Thousands of well-wishers trooped out en masse in the major streets of the ancient town to receive their prince and son and usher him home to reunite with his family members and kinsmen after spending over two months with the abductors.

Uba was kidnapped on May 1, 2019 at his residence along Daurama Road, Daura, shortly after observing Magrib prayers with his kinsmen.

He was rescued by the police in Kano on July 2, 2019. Upon his rescue he was moved to Abuja for medication and only returned to his town on July 31, a total of 95 days.

At the elaborate welcome reception, there were acrobatic display of motorcycles and cars. Also, there were many drummers, with people singing and dancing, as others praised God for setting their son free from captivity. Horsemen and camel riders added glamour to the reception.

The long motorcade of the prince arrived Daura from the border of Kazaure in Jigawa State. All roads were crowded with women and children and many supporters waving to the motorcade that made up the convoy of the prince.

Upon reaching Daura, Uba went straight to the palace of his elder brother and emir, which was filled to capacity, with many district heads alongside many traditional title holders of the emirate lining up to welcome one of their illustrious sons. Hugs and handshakes took centre stage, with many trying to catch a glimpse of the returnee.

The emir, who was visibly elated, addressed the gathering, thanking God for bringing such a happy day to the emirate. He described the kidnappers of the district head as disgruntled elements.

The emir said the whole emirate was demoralised over the incidence as many could not eat nor sleep.

According to him, it was not really the Magajin Gari who was kidnapped but the entire royal family.

“In our family, if anybody is on his way to stardom God tests him. Magajin Gari is being tested because he is on his way to becoming an icon in the family.

“There is no royal family in Nigeria or West Africa that has been humiliated by criminals as Daura. The kidnappers are disgruntled elements. They perpetrated such act despite the fact that he is of a royal family.

“On behalf of myself, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Daura Emirate, we are thanking God for the release of Magajin Garin Daura alive. We thank every Nigerian, persons from Niger, Ghana and others who have encouraging messages to boost our morale to consider the incident as an act of God,” he said.

The emir also directed that a special Quoranic prayer be held across Juma’at mosques to thank Allah for the safe return of the Magajin Gari, just as he declared celebration in Daura.

While describing the abduction as an act of Allah, Umar Faruk warned people of his domain against rumours. He advised them to abide by the rules and regulations of the authorities. He also commended security agents, Islamic scholars, associations and other people who assisted in the release of Magajin Garin Daura.

Also speaking, the secretary, organising committee of the occasion, Mallam Salisu Yusuf Baiwa, said the return of Magajin Garin Daura was a dream come true for all the people of the emirate. He thanked all those who contributed towards the safe return of the district head.

After the palace celebrations, the convoy moved to his residence, where many others waited to receive him as he entered his home and reunited with other members of his family.

His eldest son, Sani Musa Umar, said that throughout the period his father was in captivity, the family was worried about his whereabouts, adding that it was a trial period for the family.

Also, at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman on Thursday, where he paid a homage, the Magjin Gari thanked the emir and the people for their prayers and support.

