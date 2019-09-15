Daughter of ex-Adamawa guber aspirant kidnapped in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Aisha Umar Ado, a daughter of a former governorship aspirant in Adamawa state, Umar Ardo, has been kidnapped allegedly by gunmen in Abuja.

Our reporter learnt that Aisha, aged 24 years and popularly called Ummi, was reportedly abducted on Saturday at about 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall, No. 46, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent in Asokoro, Abuja.

It was gathered that the gunmen who drove away in an ash colour Toyota Camry car initially packed close to the shopping mall and whisked her away at gun-point to an unknown destination.

Daily Trust learnt that the victim was coming out of the shopping mall with the provisions she just bought when the gunmen blocked her with their car, forced her in and whisked her away.

The victim’s father, Umar Ardo, contested for the governorship of Adamawa state under the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 election.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, in a statement confirmed the incident, saying the command has commenced a discreet investigation into the incident.

“The command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September 2019.

“The police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim, “Manza said in a statement.

