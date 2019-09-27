Daughter accuses father, brother of raping, impregnating her

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old girl has accused her father and older brother of raping and impregnating her.

The victim (name withheld), dragged her father, one Ibrahim Yunusa of Dadin Kowa town in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State and her elder brother, Yusuf Ibrahim, before an Area Court sitting in Bolari area of Gombe metropolis.

She told the court that her father and brother raped her on different occasions and that she is now eight months pregnant.

According to her, it was her elder brother; Yusuf, who started the act by sneaking into her room at night. She added that her father started sleeping with her after she reported the brother to him.

She further told the court that whenever she attempted to resist him, he threatened to disown her.

The girl told the court that she decided to report the duo to human right activists when she noticed that she was pregnant and of both of them refused to take responsibility.

The father denied the allegation. He maintained that a certain taxi driver once had an affair with his daughter and as such should be held responsible for the pregnancy.

Ibrahim Yunusa also absolved his son of the allegation, saying when the girl’s pregnancy was confirmed, her brother was not in town. He however confirmed that she once informed him that her elder brother was sleeping with her.

He further told the court that he gave the girl’s mother, who is his ex-wife, money to abort the pregnancy.

Counsel to the girl, Yakubu Gombe Ahmad, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and applied for transfer of the case to the office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

The judge, Garba Abubakar Dule, granted the application and adjourned the case to October 10 to enable the prosecuting team transfer the case to the AG’s office.

He ordered the accused person to go home and return to the court on the adjourned date.

