Date, venue confirmed for Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev fight

Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title bout against Kubrat Pulev has been agreed for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June, the Bulgarian challenger has claimed.

Pulev issued an update on his Facebook page on Monday morning to claim that the contract for the heavyweight contest has been signed, with Joshua putting the IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line on his return to the United Kingdom.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Neither Joshua nor his promoter’s, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, have confirmed the agreement, but last week Hearn admitted that the fight was “agreed in principle” with the final details left to be ironed out.

Joshua did however follow Pulev’s claim by posting a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account that suggested a full announcement was imminent.

Pulev’s last bout saw the 28-1 veteran defeat Rydell Booker by unanimous decision in November, while Joshua regained his world titles by avenging his defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in their December rematch.

With Joshua poised to return to London, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist will fight on home soil for the first time since his September 2018 victory over Alexander Povetkin, having faced Ruiz back-to-back in New York and Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old was due to face Pulev in 2017, only for the Bulgarian to pull out of the contest due to a shoulder injury that opened the door for Carlos Takam to face the British boxer.

That came three years after Pulev lost his one and only world title shot of his career so far, suffering a fifth-round stoppage against then-IBF heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua wants fight in Nigeria

Joshua had revealed his desire to defend his world heavyweight title belts one day in Nigeria, following his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old Joshua, from Watford, said he began to dream of a fight in Nigeria – which would be the first world championship heavyweight fight on the continent outside South Africa since greats Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fought the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire in 1974 – after a visit to the country this year.

Joshua said: “People had been telling me I should go back for ages. It was crazy because they don’t have 24-hour electricity but they still know me and support me.

“I went to the ghettos of the ghettos where it’s not all about egos and beef, it’s about people who are hungry to survive.” He added: “It was one of the best things I’ve done. Africa’s rooting for me for sure, so I would definitely love to fight out there.”

Joshua’s parents are both of Nigerian descent, and the fighter made a bid to represent the country at the 2008 Olympics, only to be turned down by boxing officials.

