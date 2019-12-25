Dasuki’s way to ‘freedom’

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of the ex-NSA who would have clock four years in detention next Thursday, followed a directive by the federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). But some pundits were quick to conclude that Dasuki must have gained his freedom in response to the pressure mounted on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by local activists and the international community on the need to release Sowore.

Malami said in the statement that his office reviewed the pending criminal charges against Dasuki and Sowore and the bail granted them by the courts before choosing to comply.

The statement reads: “Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the complainant/prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. “However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Section 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their on-going trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” the statement said.

