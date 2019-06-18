Dasuki: Tribunal fixes June 21 for defence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has fixed Friday, June 21 for opening of defence in the case filed by the immediate-past member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Abdulsamad Dasuki of PDP against the election of Bala Kokani of APC.

At Tuesday’s sitting, Dasuki who testified at the Tribunal insisted Kokani was not qualified to contest.

Dasuki, led in evidence by his counsel, Dr Garba Usman-Tetengi (SAN), alleged that the respondent gave a forged primary school leaving certificate to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, Kokani had been using two names.

Dasuki was the 6th witness, as five others had testified on election fraud and violence during the conduct of the governorship election. The petitioners then close their case.

Counsels to Kokani, APC and INEC, who were the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, Mr Solomon Alimasunya, Mr Nuhu Adamu, Mr Tolani Oladipo respectively opposed the testimonies and the exhibits.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Yusuf Ubale, admitted the exhibits and fixed June 21 for the commencement of defence.

