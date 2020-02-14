Dasuki seeks court’s permission to travel for medical attention

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court Maitama yesterday fixed February 19 for hearing of a motion filed by former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki seeking the release of his passport to enable him travel for medical attention.

Dasuki is being tried before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf on two separate cases alongside other defendants since 2015.

The judge fixed the date after Dasuki’s counsel, Adeolu Adedipe, informed the court that he has filed the application and served it on the EFCC since February 11.

Counsel to EFCC, Adebisi Adeniyi, informed the court that he was served two days ago and needed time to study it.

“The challenge we have is that we are yet to verify if the passport is with the court because the prosecution does not have it in our custody,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that Dasuki is standing trial along with a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir Bafarawa; and a company, Dalhatu Investment Limited, in one of the cases.

