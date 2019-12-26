Dasuki: I’m ready to defend myself in court

ADVERTISEMENT

Says no grudges against Buhari

Barely 24 hours after he was released by the Department of State Services, a former National Security Adviser Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), yesterday said he was ready to defend himself against the allegations of money laundering and corruption preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Dasuki had been detained for four years over allegations of illegal possession of firearms, money laundering to the $2.1bn meant for arms purchase and misappropriation of N35bn

Speaking yesterday in a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, Dasuki answered in the affirmative, a question on whether he would be returning to court to prove that the allegations against him were not correct.

He responded: “Of course, I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with, I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready.”

Asked to react to the rumours that his predicament was traced to the fact that he was the one who arrested President Muhammadu Buhari during a military coup and that he is now paying for it, the former NSA said he was not aware of that.

“All I know is that everything is from God,” he stated.

He also stressed that he had no feud with President Buhari.

“I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone,” Dasuki said.

The former NSA also stated that his travail was ordained by God.

On whether he had any message for the federal government, he said: “There is nothing really to say to the government. Everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail. It is ignorance or lack of faith that pushes some to think that certain individuals are behind their predicaments.

“Everything is ordained by God. Like you said, I was detained for four year and I am out today. Only God knows tomorrow. The only thing is that there must be fairness. Whoever goes to the Mosque on Friday must surely have heard the Imam always preach for fairness and honesty. There is a reason for that. Everyone should listen to it.”

He said there were no words enough to show his appreciation for all the prayers said by Nigerians for his freedom.

“All we can do is to thank them and pray to God to reward them abundantly. We have seen the results of their prayers,” he added.

Asked if he had certain health challenges having spent four years in detention, he responded thus: “”Thank God I am in full health. I have no ailment at all.

On how he met his family after he was released from detention, Dasuki said: “Glory to God, everyone is ok.”

