Dasuki: APC chieftain asks Buhari to obey court order

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC has expressed hope that President Muhammadu Buhari would heed the latest Court of Appeal order for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Sambo Dasuki

Alhaji Dahiru Umar, who is also an associate of Dasuki pleaded with the president to respect the higher court order as a mark of respect for the rule of law and show there is no personal vendetta involved.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had last week declared the prolonged detention of Dasuki as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional, and ordered his release on conditional bail.

The appellate court held that the DSS and its Director General acted outside their constitutional powers over the detention of the Nigerian citizen since December 29, 2015.

The appellate court also awarded a fine of N5m as compensation to Dasuki over the breach of his fundamental right.

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe- Wilson unanimously held that the fundamental right of the ex-NSA had been brazenly and brutally breached by the prolonged detention without trial in any fresh charge or investigation contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

In the lead judgment, Justice Akomolafe-Wilson reimposed the bail terms earlier granted Dasuki by a Federal High Court in Abuja and admitted him on bail in the sum of N100m and two sureties in the like sum.

The justices said the two sureties shall be serving public servants not below the rank of Grade Level 16 in either state or federal public service or any of its agencies and shall produce a valid documents of his or her status to the registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

