  1. Home
  2. Jobs and career
  3. Darius appoints Head of Service, 12 perm secretaries
ADVERTISEMENT

Darius appoints Head of Service, 12 perm secretaries

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has approved the appointment of new Head of Service and 12 permanent secretaries.

The appointments was contained in a press release issued by chief press secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Head of Service is Suzy Nathan while the Director of Protocol to the Governor  is Kabiru Marafa.

The  12 permanent secretaries include:  Samuel Lauya, Isiyaka Bashir,  Lawal Garba and  Taki Zaku.
Others appointed as permanent secretaries include  Henry Lackman, Janet Shamaki,  Umar Abdul, Dr Koku Apake and  Daniel Atenji.

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.