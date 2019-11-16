Darius appoints Head of Service, 12 perm secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has approved the appointment of new Head of Service and 12 permanent secretaries.

The appointments was contained in a press release issued by chief press secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa.

The new Head of Service is Suzy Nathan while the Director of Protocol to the Governor is Kabiru Marafa.

The 12 permanent secretaries include: Samuel Lauya, Isiyaka Bashir, Lawal Garba and Taki Zaku.

Others appointed as permanent secretaries include Henry Lackman, Janet Shamaki, Umar Abdul, Dr Koku Apake and Daniel Atenji.

