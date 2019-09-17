Dare to intervene in NFF, Dennerby crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has expressed his desire to wade into the purported resignation of Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby.

Dare who spoke via his twitter handle a while on Monday said, “I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the Coach of Super Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to coach Nigeria’s female team.”

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Dennerby reportedly resigned his appointment as Nigeria’s senior National women team coach few days ago.

It was learnt that Dennerby resigned from his post following the persistent interference in players selection as well as non-payment of his accumulated salaries and allowances by the NFF.

Dennerby, who returned to his native country of Sweden two weeks ago, was said to have written to the NFF to step down while demanding for the payment of all his outstanding entitlements

Although there is no official confirmation, Dennerby has refused to come back to Nigeria and will likely not be in dugout against the Elephants of Ivory Coast in two weeks’ time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App