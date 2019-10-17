Dare pledges more support for handball federation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr. Sunday Dare has hailed the visionary leadership of Sam Ocheho led board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria for the rapid growth of handball in the country.

The minister who was a guest of HFN on Monday at the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League phase 2 ongoing at the Rowe Park Center, watched two matches featuring Seasider Babes versus Kada Queens and Sokoto Rima against Owena.

Mr Dare who was quite impressed with the level of play and organisation of the league praised HFN president, Sam Ocheho and the entire handball family for reviving the sport from its state of near death to a sport that is back to reckoning in Nigeria.

He also promised the support of the ministry in terms of funds and other logistics.

“I had a private conversation with HFN president and I must thank him for his resourcefulness, commitment and devotion in terms of commitment and using his resources in preparing teams for competition,” he said in a statement.

