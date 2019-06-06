Dankwambo spent N4.9bn the week he left office — Gombe gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya yesterday said out of the N5.7 billion his predecessor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, received as Paris Club refund from the Federal Government in his last week in office, he left only N800 million in the account of the state government.

Yahaya disclosed this yesterday to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who paid him Sallah homage at the Government House.

He alleged that Dankwambo’s administration squandered the state’s resources and left the state in “deep financial crisis, huge debt, decayed health and education sector.”

The governor said his administration would respect and work with traditional rulers to ensure speedy development of the state.

He said he would give traditional rulers a chance to play their part in the development of the state, noting that they deserve to be respected as royal fathers and custodians of people’s culture.

The governor pledged to work hard to deliver the mandate given to him by the people of the state.

Earlier, the emir had urged the governor to work for the entire people of the state irrespective of their tribal, religious or political affiliation.

The emir also called on the people of the state to support the new administration with prayers and be patient with it.

