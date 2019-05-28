Dankwambo dissolves cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council after a valedictory session at the council chamber of the Government House.

The dissolution of the cabinet was in preparatory for the handing over to a new government tomorrow (Wednesday).

Dankwambo who presided over the session appreciated the council members for their selfless service to the people of the state, saying the development recorded in the state during his tenure was as a result of their commitments and selfless service.

According to him, the entire people of the state also deserved appreciation for contributing toward the success of his administration.

He also thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for providing him the platform to contest election and served the state for eight years.

The outgoing governor in an emotion-laden voice recalled the death of his daughter in 2014, describing her death as a painful and irreplaceable loss as she was in her tender age.

“She was with me in 2011 during my first swearing-in, but sadly won’t be around when I hands over to a new administration. We also remembered our former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, late Barrister Abdulhameed Ibrahim who died in active service.

“We also paid special tributes and appreciated the support of our traditional leaders, especially the late Emir of Gombe, Shehu Usman Abubakar and all those who contributed for our success story but are no more alive to witness the end of this successful journey,” he said.

Dankwambo congratulated the Governor-elect, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, and called on people of the state give him all the necessary support to enable him succeeds and move the state forward.

The governor also expressed excitement that he is leaving the state where no civil servant or any commercial bank owes the state a single kobo.

Our correspondent reports that the out-going members of the council took turn to express their appreciation and shared their experiences while working with the governor.

