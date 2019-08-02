Dankwambo abandoned N54bn road projects — Gombe gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday alleged that the administration of his immediate predecessor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, abandoned N54 billion road projects.

Yahaya spoke in Gombe during the formal inauguration of the 11-man committee set up to review and restructure the state civil service.

He said his government would reduce the number of ministries from 27 to 18.

According to him, this is for the state to survive.

The governor, who said the state was receiving only N4bn allocation from the federal government, put the internally generated revenue at N250m.

