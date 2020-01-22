Daniel Ibeaji: Why I killed billionaire businessman, Odunukwe

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Ibeaji the kingpin of the four-man gang that killed Mr Ignatius Odunukwe has said that the lust for money led him to commit the murder.

“I think I am a monster, I feel I am a monster,” Ibeaji said while confessing to the crime on Tuesday.

While speaking to newsmen during the parade of suspects at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, in Lagos, Ibeaji, who claimed to be a medical doctor said, “Unnecessary lust for money and my greed for immaterial things clouded my judgement and made me commit the crime.

Revealing how he lured Odunukwe to his death, Ibeaji said that in 2019, he saw an advert for the sale of a property at Katampe, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He added that he approached the security who linked him up with the deceased through his cell phone number.

“I told him I was interested in the property and I think he ( the deceased) had a function in Abuja at that time so we were able to meet once in the city.

“We later met again at Atican Beach Resort, Ajah in Lagos State, on Dec. 1, 2019, where we discussed after which I murdered him with the help of two of my gang members,” Ibeaji said.

Ibeaji said that he met Cletus when he was remanded at Kuje Prison, Abuja and discussed the dealings with him which he promised to help out with.

“I lured Odunukwe into my hotel room through N900million business deal I was pretending to go along with.

“With the help of Igwe and Cletus, I was able to distract him and hit him on the head using the butt of an axe.

“After then, I injected him twice with shots from a lethal injection. His body was later cut into pieces and dumped somewhere at Ogunbo Forest, in Ajah,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App