Daniel asks Abiodun to probe Amosun over alleged contract inflation

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, yesterday asked the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun, to probe the immediate past governor, Ibikunle Amosun, over alleged contract inflation.

Speaking at an event organised by the Heritage Club of Ijebu in honour of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode, Daniel said though Amosun executed some infrastructural projects, he did so in contracts sum “20 times higher than the original amount.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged: “Our past governor constructed visible roads and bridges, though at exorbitant prices, sometimes value 20 times cost more the price some of us did the same roads.

“I cannot see the difference in quality that this road should warrant a cost at twenty times more. Regrettably, some of the bridges are misplaced priorities as there are no traffic to justify some of the dual-carriages ways, and that may not be in the foreseeable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have seen a pedestrian bridge fully air conditioned in a place where there is no human traffic. I have also seen mega schools costing the state sum of N26billion, but most inhabitable and in a wrong location.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App