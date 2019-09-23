Dangote to empower 106,000 women with N1.1bn

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aliko Dangote Foundation is set to empower 106,000 women across four states in the north with N1.1 billion.

Towards achieving this women empowerment scheme, ADF has already commenced the iden-tification of eligible beneficiaries, towards the implementation of the programme across these states.

The foundation will empower 23,000 women in Sokoto, 34,000 women in Katsina, 21,000 women in Kebbi and 28,000 women in Zamfara.

The programme is a N10bn programme that targets 1million indigent and vulnerable women. It was launched in Kano State in 2011 and is being systematically rolled out nationwide to cover the 774 local government areas of the country.

So far, 334,500 women and youths have benefitted from the programme across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Nasarawa and Niger states.

The Dangote Micro-grants is one of the empowerment programmes of Aliko Dangote Foundation.

It provides disadvantaged women, and from time to time disadva-ntaged youth, with a one-time N10,000.00 cash grant to boost their household income generation. This, according to ADF, will help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs. As far as possible, participants also receive training tailored to bolster their income-generating activities which are critical for the welfare of millions of Nigerians.

