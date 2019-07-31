Dangote redeems $50,000 pledge to Super Eagles

  1. Home
By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos Published Date
L – R: Super Eagles International, John Ogu; the Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake; Super Eagles Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka and Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi.
The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has redeemed his $50,000 pledge to the Super Eagles.

Dangote, who was represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, presented the cheque to the national team officials at his office, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had revealed during the just concluded African Cup of Nations that Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.

Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sports in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) team in attendance during the presentation of cheque include: Super Eagles Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka; Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Super Eagles International, John Ogu.

