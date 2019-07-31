Dangote redeems $50,000 pledge to Super Eagles

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has redeemed his $50,000 pledge to the Super Eagles.

Dangote, who was represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, presented the cheque to the national team officials at his office, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had revealed during the just concluded African Cup of Nations that Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sports in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) team in attendance during the presentation of cheque include: Super Eagles Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka; Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Super Eagles International, John Ogu.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App