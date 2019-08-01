Dangote redeems $50,000 pledge to Super Eagles

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has redeemed his $50,000 per goal pledge to the Super Eagles.

It will be recalled that during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, announced that the Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote had promised $50,000 for every goal scored during the Super Eagles semi-final match against Algeria.

He also disclosed that business mogul, Femi Otedola had also promised to reward the Super Eagles with $25,000 per goal for the same match.

Dangote who was represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake yesterday redeemed the pledge of $50,000 for the goal the Eagles scored in the 1-2 loss to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.

The richest man in Africa also promised to continue to support the development of sports in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was represented at the cheque presentation by Super Eagles Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka, Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and midfielder John Ogu.

