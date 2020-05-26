Dangote-promised isolation centre yet to take off as Kano COVID-19 cases hit 900

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a month after Dangote Foundation announced the donation of a 300-capacity isolation centre for the management of COVID-19 patients in Kano, the facility is yet to be handed over to the state government for use.

The state as at Tuesday has 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 134 recoveries and a death toll of 38.

Spokesperson of Kano health ministry, Hadiza Namani confirmed that construction work was ongoing at the facility, adding that no single COVID-19 patient has been admitted in the isolation centre.

Business mogul and chairman Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, donated isolation facility as part of his contribution to the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The material for the construction of collapsible isolation facility arrived Kano on Thursday April , and since then construction work has been ongoing at the site at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

A reliable source who spoke to Daily Trust in confidence said only one of the three tents at the isolation facility has been completed.

Kano state government has over 10 isolation facilities across the state where coronavirus cases are treated based on their severity.

A video emerged on Instagram, with the recorder apparently walking through the empty isolation centre under construction, and questioning the location of Kano’s Covid-19 patients.

The exact date it was taken is unknown by the recorder mentioned May 24.

Instagrammers who viewed the video have been quick to point out Kano has nine other isolation centres.

The one cited at Sani Abacha stadium at Kofar Mata, which was captured in the Instagram video, is still under construction.

