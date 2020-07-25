‘Dangote’, other bandits killed in Zamfara air raid – Military

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dangote’, one of the suspected leaders of the bandits terrorising the North West states, has been killed in an air raid in Zamfara, the Defence Headquarters has confirmed.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji overran a bandits’ camp, headed by “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest of Zamfara.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions, which was conducted on Thursday, also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits.

He said the operation was based on intelligence that revealed the relocation of the bandits in the new camp, around a rocky high ground within the forest.

The coordinator added that the bandits moved along with logistics, including motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock to the location.

He said the air component dispatched an enhanced force package of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area, scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits.

“Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, for their professionalism.

“He urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of airstrikes, whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“This is geared towards accomplishing directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country,” Enenche said in the statement. (NAN)

