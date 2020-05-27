Dangote, MTN emerge most admired African brands

ADVERTISEMENT

For the third time in a row, Dangote Group has emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers, paired with the telecommunication giant, MTN in the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey.

The novel global virtual event incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom’s BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa. African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from last year.

Established 10 years ago, to coincide with the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the world’s biggest single sporting survey and rankings have established themselves as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng, during an online interactive session via Zoom said: “African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change. It’s concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa, which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market.”

Global Client Development Manager, GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk said: “The reach and accessibility of mobile across the continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively, giving us vital and timeous results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since inception in 2010.”

In his reaction, Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina said the management was not unaware of the ranking because the company has a long standing reputation for quality, relevance compliance and social stewardship.

“Our mission and vision engage and inspire us to by extension connects us to both our internal and externals”, he said.

