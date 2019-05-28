Dangote makes maiden landing at new Nasarawa airport tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s richest man and Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, will tomorrow make the maiden landing at the Lafia Cargo Airport in Nasarawa state.

According to Nasarawa state’s Commissioner for Works, Muhammad Bashir Aliyu, “Alhaji Aliko Dangote will land at the new Lafia Airport by 9 in the morning, making him the first person to make the maiden landing at the new Lafia Airport.”

Daily Trust reports that Dangote is a friend of the out-going governor, Umaru Al-Makura and a former employer of the incoming governor, Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule.

It would be recalled that Dangote also has a modern sugarcane farm in Tunga Town of Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Also, our reporter learnt that the outgoing Governor will make the second flight from the airport after he handed over the reign of power to his successor.

