Dangote, IGP, Senate President attend wedding of Gov Sule’s daughter

Many eminent Nigerians attended the wedding fatiha of the daughter of Governor Abdullahi Sule of of Nasarawa State on Saturday.

The wedding of Fatima Abdullahi Sule and Abdulhakeem Sunmonu took place at the palace of the father of the Governor and Chief of Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa in Akwanga Local Government.

Chief Imam of Gudi, Sheikh Muhammad Surajo prayed for the couple, announced the payment of one hundred thousand naira as dowry and advised the couple to be guided by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in their matrimonial home.

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote gave out the hand of the bride while Usman Sunmonu represented the groom’s family.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase; Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu; Governors Samuel Lalong of Plateau State and Professor Zulum of Borno State.

Other dignitaries at the event were the immediate past Governors of Borno and Nasarawa, Kashim Shettima and Umaru Almakura respectively

