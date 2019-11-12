Dangote Group, Togo to build $2bn phosphate fertiliser plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dangote Industries Limited has concluded agreements to collaborate with the government of Togo for the establishment of a phosphate fertiliser company and a cement manufacturing plant in the country.

Both projects, which have the capacity to transform the industrial landscape of the country are estimated to cost two billion dollars (2 billion) and 60 million dollars respectively.

According to a joint release issued by the Dangote Group and the Communications Department of the Presidency of the Republic of Togo, the phosphate project, in line with the Second Pillar of the Togo National Development Plan (NDP) should enable the production of more than one million tonnes of fertiliser derived from phosphate on completion.

It is also expected to create several thousands of direct jobs in the country. Mining development work will begin before the end of the year, the statement said.

Togo has over two billion tonnes of phosphate reserves and is a leading phosphate producer in the continent.

By partnering with the Dangote Group, the country intends to benefit from the expertise and investment capacity of the company to transform the economy.

The leading African Investor also announced the establishment of a cement manufacturing plant in Lome. The plant with an estimated annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes will use clinker from Togo and Nigeria and is expected to meet demand both locally and in neighbouring countries, the release added.

The construction of the Lome plant is expected to start in the first quarter of 2020 and its commissioning is scheduled to take place before the end of 2020. It is expected to create 500 direct jobs for the people.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Republic of Togo, Mr. Faure Gnassingbe said, “ By processing our phosphate we will not only create jobs but we will also be able to provide our farmers with good quality fertiliser and at an affordable cost.”

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said,” This partnership is in line with our transformation agenda in creating prosperity and enhancing economic development not only in Togo but also in Africa.”

