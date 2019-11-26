Dangote, Elumelu, others to receive Productivity Order of Merit award – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government will on Thursday confer the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, and the Chairman of Channels TV, John Momoh among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ngige said that 25 individuals and 7 organisations were drawn from all sectors of the economy to be conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM).

He noted that the award has created desired competitive spirit among government officials at the Federal, State, Local government levels and the private sector who constantly strive to improve productivity.

The awardees also include Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Chief Richard Onwuka Egbule, Deputy Corps Marshal Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, Aishatu Abubakar, Hajia Vivian Idama, Georgina Ekpeoma Ehuriah, Prof Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, Abubakar Mamu, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), Ahmed Umar Farouk, Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun and Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.

Also on the list are Chief Nabila Ahmed Saleh, Lawal Aliyu, Al-Hassan Saleh Yakmut, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, Leonard Nnamdi Ekeh, Sam Omatseye, and Oba Otudeko.

Others include Casers Group, Vintage Farms and Products, Dufil Prima Foods plc, Dozzy Oil and Gas, Krisoral Group, Kpakpando Foundation for People with Disabilities and Reynold Construction Company.

Ngige added that just as the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to the overall socioeconomic growth and development of the nation in order to improve the standards of living, “the government is therefore conscious of the critical place of productivity in the realization of the Next Level agenda.”

He further directed all states governors to preside over the ceremonies (the National Productivity Day) as it is expected to be simultaneously observed at the all levels.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App