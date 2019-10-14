Dangote Cement consumers win N350m cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers of Dangote Cement have won 35 cars, worth N350 million, out of the 43 in the extended National Consumer Promotion tagged “Bag of Goodies.

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju made this disclosure in Makurdi while presenting the star prize to a mason, Clement James.

Other prizes won in the Benue state capital include refrigerators, five television sets and hundreds of Goodies Pack of Dangote Products.

Engr. Makoju explained that the hand-over of prizes was all the more remarkable because the first Dangote Cement plant began in nearby Gboko, before the cement manufacturing giant expanded to presently cover three major plants in Nigeria and to 10 other African nations.

The 32-year-old star prize winner, Mr. James, thanked Dangote, for dispelling his initial skepticism about a promo which is geared towards empowering 21 million Nigerians.

Handing over the keys, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joe Makoju, congratulated James and expressed his happiness to be in Benue Cement.

“This is the capital of Benue State, a state that hosts one of our cement plants. Dangote first cement plant started from Gboko. Today, we have cement plants in 10 countries. What started in Gboko has gone across Africa,” Makoju said.

The Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, expressed appreciation to the consumers, distributors and those gathered at the event, and urged them to keep patronising Dangote cement products.

Under the promo, which began in July, 21 million prizes to be won include 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 televisions, N210 million cash among others.

