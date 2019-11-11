Dangote appoints Halima Aliko as GED Commercial Operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading African business conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has appointed Halima Aliko Dangote as its Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations.

Halima Aliko Dangote returns to the Group after serving on secondment in several capacities across two of its Business Units over the last five years as well as serving as a Trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the conglomerate, a statement from the company on Monday read.

Until this appointment, Halima has served as the Executive Director of Dangote Flour Mills where she remarkably led the turnaround of the business from loss in turnover to a profitable status – a feat derived from consistent high performance over time, it noted.

Previously, she served as Executive Director of NASCON, a manufacturer of salt, seasonings and related consumer products, which are enjoying huge patronage among consumers. She continues to serve as a Non-Executive Director of NASCON, the company stated.

“Halima is the president of the Board of The Africa Centre in New York, a uniquely focused centre providing a forward-looking gateway for engagement with Africa, while encompassing policy, business and culture. She is a Board member of Endeavour Nigeria, and is also a member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

“She has over 12 years of professional experience and has held several executive management roles.

“In her new role, Halima will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the Dangote Group’s customer strategy to drive customer growth, improve customer relationship management, enhance customer experience and increase long term customer value,” the statement added.

It stated that Halima will also be responsible for the implementation of the Group’s shared services strategy with specific oversight for the following functions – Commercial, Strategic procurement, Administration and Branding & Communications.

“Halima, who has a strong passion for women empowerment, holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Marketing from the American Intercontinental University, London, United Kingdom and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Webster Business School, United Kingdom.

“She has attended a number of high profile leadership development programmes including: the Programme for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School; Executive Development Programme at Kellogg School of Management; Finance and Accounting for Non-Financial Executives at Columbia Business School.

“The Dangote Group, which recently emerged as the Most Admired African Brand and the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for the second consecutive year (2018 – 2019) is actively involved in manufacturing cement, sugar, salt, flour, poly-products as well as logistics, oil & gas and real estate,” it further stated.

