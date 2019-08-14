Dangerous beauty trends amongst ladies

ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a world, where a woman skin and her body shape define her beauty and Fate. A world where you’re being judged by how you look, your skin color and body curves. A world where beauty and body become a criteria for women to obtain a good job, a criteria to attract people, get likes on social media and be respected.

It was said by Newsweek columnist, Jessica Bennett” In this economy, looking good isn’t just vanity, it’s economic survival” then it’s. Isn’t surprising and only natural that women try to obtain that criteria and fit into that world for economic survival.

However what’s shocking is what most women do to fit into that world and its injurious effects.

Women resort to different methods and ways to look good and fit perfectly into the ideal world of pretty women with charming body curves. Due to the pressure on women on the need to look good and the requirements of our contemporary society for a beautiful woman, many women have subjected themselves to dangerous procedures, barbaric and expensive means just to obtain and maintain the so called right body and face. Most women go through series of heart wrenching pains to get their pretty looks and the most shocking is the adverse effects that come with it or follow suit.

Face is one of those parts that the world believes, makes a beautiful woman and that’s why women go extra length to make their face beautiful either by bleaching, surgery, make-up, piercing of the ears, eyes, nose and lips among others.

Waist trainers, padded bra, padded hips, and body enhancer cream women use are even more harmful and injurious to health. Waist trainers which are tight fitting corsets worn for a specific period of time to purportedly reshape your midsection by force is harmful enough that it can take away your breath. It can deprive your body of oxygen, reducing lung capacity by an estimated 30-60% as the same goes to padded Bra. Waist trainer, padded Bra and tight fitting clothes, worn ladies, casually, are capable of damaging vital organ like lung, stomach, liver and kidney when they are pushed into unnatural position where they are too crowded to function well. There’s also the risk of cancer such as breast cancer, skin cancer and ovarian cancer due to the padded Bra, body enhancer cream and pads that we wear and use casually.

Now, the question is: Does the beauty really worth all these pains? Do you really have to fit into the world idea of a pretty woman at the expense of your life?, I mean even if you want to, there are safer ways to do it by using natural remedies, eating right and staying happy instead of resorting to methods that could cost you your life and health.

It’s a shame that pressure is place on feminists on the need to look good so as to be respected and attracted to in the society. We need to reduce our constant expectations that a woman needs to look her best at all time. The pressure on the need for a woman to look beautiful and acceptable is much and it has been killing the confidence of many aspiring females. We need to stop judging based on looks. We need to look more into ability and creativity. We need to take note of these hidden pearls covered in dust.

And to the women, I believe we’re strong enough to accept ourself for who we are. Be proud of who you are. You don’t have to give up your health, life and freedom in order to fit into the world’s idea of a good looking woman.

Yes! It’s nice to look good, but do it in a safe way. Facial beauty attracts people but not for long. Nobody cares about a pretty corpse. If you’re so worried about how your lover will look at you, how the world will look at you, then what happens when the beauty fades? Remember the great beautiful Zuliah in the story of Yusuf (Joseph), Be confident of how you look. Women deserve to be happy, Yes, We deserve that!!!

Owolabi Khadijah Kuburah is a 200level student of Law, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto

