Danfo driver in trouble for allegedly killing one-year-old baby

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old commercial bus driver, Taiye Musa, who allegedly killed a one-year-old baby girl and wounded her mother during a car accident, is now cooling off his heels at the Ikoyi prison, Lagos.

Musa was last Friday charged before an Igbosere chief magistrate court, Lagos, with dangerous driving, driving without driver’s licence and causing the death of the girl, Chimbu Soma Uligwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offence was allegedly committed on July 9, 2019 at about 4pm at Elf bus stop, along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, in Eti-Osa local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused person, who was driving a Volkswagen commercial bus registration number APP 584 XX, was alleged to have driven his vehicle in a dangerous manner on the public highway, contrary to Section 18(1) Road Traffic Regulation of Lagos State 2012.

The police alleged that Musa’s dangerous driving also caused injury to the hand of one Mrs Tochukwu Uligwe.

The accused person pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s licence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the other charges and was granted N300,000 bail, with two sureties.

Magistrate Awoyinka adjourned further hearing till August 23, 2019.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App