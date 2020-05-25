Dancer Kaffy to judge ‘AdamStart COVID:19 Innovation Challenge’

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-governmental entrepreneurship organisation, AdamStart, has announced award winning dancer and choreographer, Kafayat Shafau – Kaffy – as a judge on its ‘AdamStart COVID:19 Innovation Challenge’.

Kaffy is the founder of Imagneto Dance company and several other industry related businesses. She is also the founder of the K.A.F.F.Y. – Kreative Arts Foundation For Youth – Foundation which seeks to support young people through creative arts programmes.

Kaffy will join other experts who will judge entries to the AdamStart COVID:19 Innovation Challenge.

READ: Institute, AdamStart partner on enterprise education for youths

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

WATCH: Cherish Institute, AdamStart partner on enterprise education for youths

Will Holt, dean of Pearson Business School in London, Ishmael Dodoo of the United Nations, Grace Ihejiamaizu founder of OpportunityDesk.org, Frances Trought, a leader in employability and enterprise skills and Peter Baxendell, a former director of major global food brands are some of those expected to be on the judging panel.

The competition which was launched in April, will provide funding, mentorship and a global training programme for young people who have come up with innovative social enterprise ideas to ease challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is the brainchild of Adam Bradford, the founder of AdamStart, who was in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2020 to launch his Africa’s social entrepreneurship enterprise in Lagos, Abuja and Kano States.

He said he is delighted to have attracted some of the world’s greatest minds to oversee the judging of the competition.

“Through these uncharted waters we all need to find hope and optimism and I am confident that with the addition of the likes of Kaffy to our panel, alongside our other leading experts, we will create a shockwave of change” says Bradford in a statement.

He added that “Young people are the future of our economy and society and so leaving them behind at this time simply was not an option. I am very excited about what is coming to Africa and the rest of the world.”

Application for the challenge is open till May 31st.

In February 2020, AdamStart partnered with Cherish Enterprise Institute Limited (CEIL), a local driver for entrepreneurial education to boost the study of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The partnership pact which was signed in Abuja focused on improving the skills of youths in doing business in “unserved” and “underserved” areas across Katsina, Kano and other parts of northern Nigeria.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App