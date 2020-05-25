  1. Home
Dancer Kaffy, loses mum

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Kafayat Shafau 'Kaffy'

Nigerian choreographer, dancer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffy, has lost her Mum at the age of 82.

Kaffy announced the death of her mum on her Instagram page @kaffydance on Monday May 25, 2020 with a video of herself and her Mum dancing.

“Mama has gone to Rest! 😢 #82,” she said.

Mama has gone to Rest! 😢 #82

Kaffy spent the early part of her childhood in London.

Her family moved back to Nigeria and her parents separated when she was 12 years old.

Kaffy’s mum raised her and her siblings as a single parent.

Her personal struggles instinctively led Kaffy to empower herself through fitness training and sports at the National Stadium in Lagos.

In 2006, Kaffy, alongside her dance company, Imagneto, entered the Guinness book of world records for ‘longest dance party ever’.

She and her group danced for 55 hours and 40 minutes.

Kaffy is married with two kids.

