Dana Air conducts ‘shakedown’ flights ahead resumption

Ahead of flight resumption, Dana Air on Thursday carried out a dry run at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) and shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt and back.

Airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air had to carry out the exercise to demonstrate its readiness to resume flights as soon as the airspace is opened.

He said: ”Although all through the lockdown, we had our engineers on ground to ensure proper storage and steady maintenance of our fleet for resumption at any time, and as part of our post covid resumptions plans, we had to get our team fully on ground on Wednesday for a dry run at the MMA2 terminal under the supervision of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)”.

”After a successful dry run, we conducted shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt with our newly acquired Boeing and MD aircraft in our fleet.

He noted that ”uncertainty is a normal sentiment among travellers and we had to carry out the dry run and shakedown flights strictly to guarantee the safety of our staff and valued customers.

“For us, following guidelines and standards is priority and our customers can rest assured that as restrictions are lifted, all we will be offering our guests is peace of mind on every flight.”

“All Personal Protective Equipment have been made available for all staff, crew and passengers who might not come around with one.”

”All Recommended training, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all staff have been updated and concluded. All our aircraft are fitted with HEPA filters which filter 99.9% of unwanted particles and viruses in the air. It also helps passengers breathe normally. All aircraft in our fleet have also been disinfected as recommended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) and we have an optimised cleaning protocol to provide all-round peace of mind for our guests.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a total of 9 aircraft in its fleet, a mix of Boeing 737 and McDonnel Douglas.

