Dana Air blames flight disruptions on grounded aircraft

Dana Air has blamed recent disruptions of his flights on the grounding of one of its aircraft, due to “nose steering lock”.

The development, it said, affected its Abuja-Lagos schedule.

Its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, in a statement, apologized to the airline’s customers over the disruption of their flights experienced in different routes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The airline said it had to ground the aircraft in line with its strict safety standards.

It said: “On Thursday July 11 2019, one of our Lagos-Abuja flights developed a nose wheel issue issue upon landing in Abuja and after a thorough assessment by our team of engineers, we decided to ground the aircraft in line with our strict stance on safety.

“Although, a nose steering lock is not a defect but a mechanism to prevent damage on steering cylinder and torque link during the nose wheel turning greater than 82 (+/- 2) degrees.”

The airline apologized to its passengers for the delays occasioned by this incident and assured them that their safety comes first before any consideration in its daily operations.

Ezenwa disclosed that the grounded aircraft had however, been flown to Lagos for the airline’s engineers to conduct full scale checks.

He added that proper arrangements had been made with partner airlines to convey passengers to their various destinations together with other serviceable aircraft in its fleet.

