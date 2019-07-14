Dana Air blames flight disruptions on grounded aircraft

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Air yesterday blamed recent disruptions of its flights on the grounding of one of its aircraft due to what it called “nose steering lock”. The development it said affected its Abuja-Lagos schedule.

Its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, in a statement apologised to the airline’s customers over the disruption of flights experienced on different routes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The airline said it had to ground the aircraft in line with its strict safety standards.

It said, “on Thursday, July 11, 2019, one of our Lagos-Abuja flights developed a nose wheel issue upon landing in Abuja and after a thorough assessment by our team of engineers, we decided to ground the aircraft in line with our strict stance on safety.

“Although a nose steering lock is not a defect but a mechanism to prevent damage on steering cylinder and torque link during the nose wheel turning greater than 82 (+/- 2) degrees.”

The airline apologised to its passengers for the delays occasioned by this incident and assured them that their safety comes first before any consideration in its daily operations.

Ezenwa added that the grounded aircraft has been flown to Lagos for the airline’s engineers to conduct full scale checks.

He further stated that proper arrangements had been made with partner airlines to convey passengers to their various destinations together with other serviceable aircraft in their fleet.

“We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort will remain a top priority in our operations and necessary compensations will be communicated to the affected guests’’, he said.

