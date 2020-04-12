Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dalglish was routinely tested for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scotland forward, who did not show any symptoms prior to his positive diagnosis, praised NHS workers across the nation after being discharged and is recovering in self-isolation at home.

Writing in The Sunday Post, Sir Kenny described the hospital workers who treated him as “absolutely brilliant”.

