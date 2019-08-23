Dakolo: Fatoyinbo accuses PFN’s panel of bias, vows to honour police invitation

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder and Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has explained why he shunned the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to investigate the rape allegation leveled against him by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

He said on Friday in Abuja that the PFN’s five-member panel was biased against him, hence his choice to shun the panel.

The embattled Fatoyinbo in a statement signed on his behalf by his Executive Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, added that he was equally advised by his lawyers not to appear before the panel because it was prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

He rejected a press briefing by the National Publicity Secretary of the PFN, Bishop Emma Isong, that the investigation into the rape allegations leveled against Pastor Fatoyinbo, was declared inconclusive due to his failure to appear before the investigative panel set up by the PFN.

“We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

“The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

“According to the report, Rev Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness,” he said.

He said that Fatoyinbo is ready to honour the invitation once the Police investigation is over.

